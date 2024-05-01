Facts

11:25 01.05.2024

Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, Dpty PM Vereschuk discuss cooperation with intl donors

1 min read
Representatives of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations and Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk discussed issues of cooperation with international donors and partners.

“Yesterday, the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organisations held a meeting with Iryna Vereschuk, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, with the participation of Illia Kletskovsky, Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS). The main topics discussed at the meeting included humanitarian response and cooperation with international donors and partners to support the Ukrainian people,” URCS said on Facebook.

The Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organisations comprises 16 humanitarian and charitable organisations and was established to coordinate efforts in responding to the consequences of the war and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. It was initiated by the Ukrainian Red Cross, the International Charitable Foundation Caritas Ukraine, and the Right to Protection Charitable Foundation.

 

