Facts

21:13 01.05.2024

President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held an online meeting with world cultural figures and called on them to support the Global Peace Summit, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"The meeting was attended by representatives of Belgium, Great Britain, Italy, Ireland, China, the United States, Germany and Turkey. Among them were heads of cultural institutions, producers, musicians, artists and actors," according to the presidential website.

Yermak reportedly thanked them for supporting Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. "We showed the whole world that you cannot be afraid, you can be free, fight for our values: independence, freedom and democracy. The situation remains difficult, the war continues. People live under attacks from missiles and Iranian drones. But every day, every night our people fight at the front," he said.

Yermak spoke in detail about the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and about preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland in June in 2024. He called on cultural figures to emphasize the importance of the event to the leaders of their states and society as a whole.

"We want to live in our beautiful country with internationally recognized borders. I urge you to use all your opportunities, your influence, contacts. After all, it is very important that as many world leaders as possible meet in Switzerland. This will be of great importance to ensure that Ukrainians stop kill every day and every night so that our children do not grow up under shelling," Yermak said.

