20:30 01.05.2024

Ukraine's Defense Ministry starts developing model of Integrated Defense System

 The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, chaired by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider, held a kick-off meeting of the working group to develop a model of the Integrated Defense System aimed at strengthening the military, geopolitical and economic viability of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, as part of the development of the model, it is planned to develop a number of proposals for changing legislation, as well as the creation of appropriate policies for the development of an integrated defense ecosystem that will strengthen the military and institutional power of the state.

"When developing the model, we act systematically and integratedly - all key institutional development projects of the Ministry of Defense are drafted taking into account the vision of the future model. Five priorities have been identified that need to be worked out in order to build a high-quality integrated model," Haider said.

The working group will work in five main areas: military policy, institutionalization and international cooperation; military-technical policy; human capital management policy; defense resource management policy; national resistance.

The working group included 176 representatives of key defense departments, ministries, scientific and research institutions. The results of the group's work will be presented before the end of this year.

