20:04 01.05.2024

USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

The USAID Health Reform Support Project (USAID HRS) launched two projects to restore medical infrastructure in 45 communities in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions.

According to the Ministry of Health, the partners of the projects will be KBS Start LLC in Kharkiv region and ICF Alliance for Public Health in Zaporizhia region.

The projects will be implemented until December 2024.

In addition, within the project Restoring the population's access to medical care, cooperation with 36 primary health care centers is planned.

