Facts

21:28 01.05.2024

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Medvedchuk's associate, who was responsible for pro-Russian propaganda in Europe – media

1 min read

Slovakia has provided temporary protection to pro-Russian propagandist and former general producer of the 112 Ukraine television channel Artem Marchevsky, the Czech publication Denik N said.

"The Czech government added Artem Marchevsky to the sanctions list, who, according to intelligence services, tried to influence the European elections, and expected to revoke his residence permit. However, one of the leaders of the pro-Russian influence network is being protected in another place – in neighboring Slovakia," Denik N said.

According to Marchevsky's lawyer Leonid Kushnarenko, he received temporary protection status from the Slovak Ministry of Internal Affairs. Before this, Marchevsky was rejected by the Czech Republic, which imposed sanctions against him. The country blocked his assets, as well as money in bank accounts.

The Czech Republic suspects Marchevsky of heading, together with Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian influence network that financed the Voice of Europe website, which disseminated pro-Russian propaganda.

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Shutai Eshtok declined to comment, the newspaper said.

Tags: #slovakia #marchevsky

