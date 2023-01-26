AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

On Thursday morning, some 47 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 20 of them in the area of the Ukrainian capital, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"The terrorist state of Russia today launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy launched 55 air and sea-based missiles (Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Dagger, Kalibr, Kh-59) from Tu-95, Su-35, MiG-31K aircraft and ships from the Black Sea," Zaluzhny said in Telegram.

He said the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the capital area.

In addition, three out of four Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

"The goal of the Russians remains unchanged, psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure. But we cannot be broken! Thanks to the military personnel who hold the sky over Ukraine," the commander-in-chief said.