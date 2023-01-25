Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, assuring him that the alliance's allies will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“Spoke with President of Ukraine Zelensky on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. NATO Allies will continue our support for as long as it takes,” the Secretary General said on his Twitter page Wednesday.

The conversation followed after Germany made a historic decision to provide Ukraine with offensive weapons, namely Leopard 2 tanks, in its fight against Russian invaders.