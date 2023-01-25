Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Ukraine counts on India's support for Ukrainian resolutions within the framework of the UN General Assembly concerning the Peace Formula and the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression, said Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval, the website of the Office of the President says.

"India's position and cooperation with your country are extremely important to us. And we want it to reach a qualitatively new level," the Head of the Presidential Office said.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine would like to see India among the active participants in the process of implementing the formula and the peace summit that our country plans to hold. The Head of the President's Office also expressed hope that India's leadership in supporting Ukraine would be enhanced.

The importance of further development of economic relations between the two countries was emphasized.

The interlocutors discussed a number of topical issues in the context of deepening Ukraine-India cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Yermak briefed Doval on the situation in Ukraine, first of all, on the course of repulsing Russian aggression. The Head of the Office of the President emphasized that our country strives for peace, which must be fair and based on the principles of international law.

The Head of the President's Office thanked the leadership of India and its people for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia and expressed hope that this assistance would be broadened.

Yermak also congratulated India on the upcoming national holiday - Republic Day, which will be celebrated on January 26, and wished the Indian people peace and prosperity. The Head of the President's Office also thanked Ajit Doval for his condolences over the recent tragedy in Brovary, where as a result of the helicopter crash the leaders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and civilians died.