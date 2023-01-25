Facts

17:37 25.01.2023

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, following which he announced "even more good news" in the field of strengthening the Ukrainian army with new weapons, in particular tanks.

“Had a phone call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III. Discussed the results of Ramstein 8, further strengthening of Ukrainian army, including tanks supplies & maintenance of the new armament. More good news to be announced soon. We have full trust & strong support of the USA,” Reznikov said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tags: #reznikov

