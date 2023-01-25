Facts

10:16 25.01.2023

Zelensky signs law on strengthening responsibility for desertion, disobedience of military personnel

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on strengthening responsibility for desertion, disobedience of military personnel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed amendments to the legislation on strengthening the responsibility of military personnel, approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the information provided in the card of advising bill No. 8271 on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on Tuesday, January 24.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on December 13, with 270 votes, supported bill No. 8271 on strengthening responsibility for war crimes, as well as for its immediate signing and sending to the President of Ukraine. On the same day, it was signed by Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and sent for signature to the head of state.

The bill, in particular, excludes the possibility of releasing military personnel from punishment or imposing a milder punishment on them than provided for by the current Criminal Code of Ukraine (disobedience; failure to comply with an order; threat or violence against a superior; unauthorized abandonment of a place of service; desertion, unauthorized abandonment of a battlefield or refusal to use weapons).

On December 15, petition No. 22/173526-ep was published on the presidential website calling for a veto on the law, which gained 28,000 signatures in the first day, which is more than the required number for consideration by the president.

On December 19, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny spoke in support of changes to the legislation on strengthening the responsibility of military personnel and asks President of Ukraine Zelensky to sign the relevant bill approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #military #law

MORE ABOUT

14:41 10.01.2023
Czech company Excalibur Army invests EUR 27 mln to expand production for military aid to Ukraine – media

Czech company Excalibur Army invests EUR 27 mln to expand production for military aid to Ukraine – media

20:22 09.01.2023
UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

08:57 07.01.2023
USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

21:02 30.12.2022
Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

20:05 30.12.2022
General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

17:45 28.12.2022
Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

15:03 24.12.2022
Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

12:43 23.12.2022
Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

10:37 22.12.2022
Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

09:26 22.12.2022
US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

LATEST

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

AD
AD
AD
AD