20:11 24.01.2023

French Neo-Eco starts dismantling buildings in Hostomel, preparing to show rebuilding concept

The French company Neo-Eco, as part of a project to restore seven residential buildings in Hostomel, implemented thanks to the French government and other donors, is completing the preparation of a concept and has already begun dismantling one of the houses destroyed due to the Russian aggression, its regional business director Kyrylo Chernyshuk has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We entrusted the dismantling of the house at 12, Proskurovska Street to a local construction company, Demontazhnyk, which was selected at a closed-door tender. We chose the company based on our technical requirements and, of course, its experience in the market, its material and technical base, qualified personnel, all permits, licenses, etc.," he said.

He also said that the preparation phase included the manual removal of foam elements for further thermal processing and the separation of slate containing asbestos.

"We have already handed over the slate containing asbestos to the Eco-Force company for disposal at a landfill that has the appropriate license for handling this type of hazardous waste," Chernyshuk said.

He added that the contract signed with the Demontazhnyk construction company provides for the demolition of residential buildings, selective sorting of waste and recycling of construction waste. The general contractor of this stage is Project-Engineering LLC, which developed the dismantling project and prepared all the necessary permits.

Works on the disposal of hazardous and harmless waste will be carried out by the DSL 2010 company, which activities are licensed and certified, and it also has in its arsenal modern powerful equipment for processing raw materials and qualified personnel.

As for the concept of the restoration project, it is planned to present its final version to the residents of Hostomel at the end of January.

The concept is being developed by two architectural companies with which Neo-Eco signed a cooperation agreement: the Nhood Ukraine LLC and the architectural company Blau (France).

"Even at the initial stages of the project development, we began to actively communicate with the residents of Hostomel and involve them in the common solution of important issues. The opinion of each resident, including those residents who are now abroad, is very important to us, because our main goal is to return these people are their homes," the top manager said.

Chernyshuk said that the concept takes into account all the suggestions and comments of the residents. "We meet in Hostomel from time to time, talk about the progress of the project, our next steps and immediate goals. Residents are willing to communicate and help us. From the latest, we discussed service and commercial needs in the area, as well as resolving issues regarding parking spaces," Chernyshuk said.

At the same time, he said that some of the legal issues of the project implementation have not yet been fully resolved. "Legal issues, in particular regarding the land plot, are in the area of responsibility and can be resolved at the level of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration," he said.

The French company Neo-Eco has been working to develop the circular economy for 17 years – the integration of already used materials. According to the same principle, the materials of the destroyed buildings in Hostomel will be used in the restoration of houses.

 

19:25 16.01.2023
Yermak, US delegation discuss situation at frontline, restoration of damaged energy facilities in Ukraine

15:32 14.01.2023
Newly created State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure to be responsible for restoration projects of Ukraine – Kubrakov

17:29 12.01.2023
Over 2.4 mln Ukrainians live in damaged housing, Diia already receives over 316,000 applications for compensation - Kubrakov

18:02 10.01.2023
PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

19:20 09.01.2023
EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

11:54 21.10.2022
Participants of Danube Strategy Forum declare their readiness to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Regional Development Ministry

17:15 10.10.2022
Energy Ministry, EU Commissioner for Energy discuss assistance in restoration of energy facilities

13:18 05.08.2022
Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

16:37 04.08.2022
Hetmantsev announces creation of state agency to implement Recovery Plan

15:12 27.07.2022
Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

