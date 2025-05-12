Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

The Arricano Group of Companies in Ukraine (hereinafter referred to as Arricano), a leading developer of four shopping complexes (Prospekt, RayON, Sun Gallery, City Mall), continues to invest in the restoration and adaptation of a complex of cultural heritage sites of local importance in Lukianivka.

As the company's press service informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency, this concerns the building of the Lukianivka City Railway Park office and the building of the Lukianivka City Railway power plant (a newly discovered cultural heritage site). After restoration, these sites will become part of the unique Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center.

"Restoring historical buildings and adapting them to new functions is an important direction of the city's development. But for us it is important not only to restore the structures of the building, but also to preserve the historical and architectural heritage and cultural identity of Kyiv. We strive to breathe new life into the old buildings of the Lukianivka Park office of the city railway and the Lukianivka City Railway power plant, make them functional and meet the modern needs of the city. At the same time, we understand that it is necessary to preserve the unique style of the space and its cultural value," says Mykola Yakymenko, head of the development department of Arricano in Ukraine.

The key goal of the restoration work, in accordance with the scientific and design documentation, was to preserve the authenticity of the facades of the buildings, bring them to their original appearance, adapt them to new functions, and harmoniously integrate them into the architectural ensemble of the object. Separately, a decision was made to focus on historical heritage during the design of the interiors of the future complex through the design of interiors that recreate the atmosphere of the Lukianivka City Railway.

"To date, a significant part of the work on the restoration of the facade of the power plant building has already been completed: the foundations have been strengthened, a new roof with a drainage system has been installed, and work has been carried out to restore the facades of the walls. We managed to "revive" the historical 100-year-old building, which was under threat of self-destruction, in order not only to preserve it, but also to make it part of the future public space," Yakymenko said.

In accordance with the permit for works on monuments issued by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the executive body of Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration) on April 17, 2025, it is planned to continue the restoration work with the adaptation of the office building of the Lukianivka Park of the City Railway in May 2025.

Among the planned restoration works are the implementation of a full range of repair and restoration works on the facades (reinforcing the foundation, injecting cracks in the walls, waterproofing the foundations, uncovering plugged holes, restoring brickwork, replacing the roof and covering, etc.) in order to return the building to a stylistically coherent appearance, as well as other works specified in the scientific and design documentation.

It is noted that when developing design solutions, traditional and modern restoration materials and methods were used, which were developed in the process of many years of research on monuments, field studies of objects, as well as foreign experience in the restoration of unique architectural objects.

Yakymenko emphasized that the Arricano team is aware of a high level of responsibility, therefore, at all stages of planning, preparation and implementation of works on the restoration of monuments with adaptation, experienced specialists are involved - leading Ukrainian research institutes and design companies, international and Ukrainian architectural bureaus; professional builders and restoration contractors.

"In particular, we do everything to ensure that the process of repair, restoration and adaptation works is carried out openly, with the involvement of all interested parties," says Yakymenko.

So, on May 12, another working meeting was held at the facility with representatives of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration with the participation of representatives of the public, to whom the company provided answers regarding the plans and process of work on historical buildings.

Arricano Real Estate Plc specializes in developing shopping and entertainment centers and is a leading real estate developer in Ukraine. Through its Ukrainian subsidiaries, the company owns and operates four malls with a total area of 147,600 square meters: RayON and Prospekt in Kyiv, Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, and City Mall in Zaporizhia. Arricano also owns a 49.9% stake in the Sky Mall shopping center (Kyiv) and land plots for three future projects currently in the design stage. The company is also constructing the Lukianivka shopping center in Kyiv.