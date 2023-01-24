Facts

18:49 24.01.2023

Issue of possibility of organizing ‘humanitarian’ corridor for POWs’ release being worked out now – Ambassador to Turkey

The issue of the possibility of organizing a “humanitarian” corridor for the release of prisoners of war (POWs) and civilians captured by the Russian Federation is currently being worked out, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.

“Last week there was a visit of our ombudsman. We held a number of negotiations in bilateral and trilateral formats. The issue of the possibility of organizing a so-called ‘humanitarian’ corridor through which many of our prisoners of war, wounded prisoners of war, civilians, captured by the Russian Federation, could be released through the mediation of Turkey, is being worked out,” he said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the Ambassador, mechanisms are currently being processed for how the “humanitarian” corridor will be implemented: it can be directly through the territory of Turkey, or with the mediation of the Turkish side.

Bodnar recalled the telephone conversation held on January 20 between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the conversation between the Turkish leader and the President of the Russian Federation.

“These topics were discussed. And Turkey's mediation role can be further increased. But so far it's in the process. So far, the process is in a closed format. Let's wait for the results to understand how it can work and be effective for the liberation of our people. This is a priority for us,” the Ambassador stressed.

Tags: #turkey #bodnar

