Occupation forces launch four missile, 18 air strikes against territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces launched four missile and 18 air strikes against Ukrainian residential areas in the past 24 hours (two missiles were shot down by the air defense forces), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook in the updates on the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday.

The enemy also shelled the territory of Ukraine 24 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Dozens of settlements came under enemy fire in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions in the past 24 hours.

"The threat of Russian air and missile strikes remains all over Ukraine," the General Staff said.