Facts

18:44 23.01.2023

Cabinet appoints auditors for financial statements of Energorynok, Guaranteed Buyer for 2022-2023

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Crowe Ukraine LLC and Baker Tilly Ukraine LLC as audit entities to conduct a mandatory audit of the financial statements of SOE Energorynok and SOE Guaranteed Buyer for 2022-2023, respectively.

"To appoint Crowe Ukraine Auditing Company LLC as an auditing entity to provide services for a mandatory audit of the financial statements of the state enterprise Energorynok for 2022 and 2023," according to order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated January 17, 2023 No. 32-r on some aspects of the activities of the state enterprise Energorynok, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

Similar information regarding the appointment of Baker Tilly Ukraine as an auditor of the financial statements of Guaranteed Buyer is contained in order of the Cabinet of Ministers of January 17 No. 34-r on some issues of the activities of the state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer.

Tags: #energy #financial #audit

