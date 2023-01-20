Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

The Government of the Netherlands, if necessary, will be ready to consider the issue of transferring Leopard-2 tanks and F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, the EFE agency reported on Friday, citing Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

According to the minister, his country can "without prejudice" consider the supply of such weapons. In the case of tanks, the Netherlands prefers to act not independently, but as part of a coalition of several countries. The issue of aircraft, as noted by Hoekstra, can be considered in the event of a request for them from Kyiv.

"We don't have any taboos [on the supply of weapons]," the minister added.

EFE notes that one of the four parties that make up the Dutch ruling coalition is seeking from the government a more active transfer of weapons to Kyiv.

As far as tanks are concerned, the agency writes that the Netherlands, like other countries, cannot transfer them to a third party without the consent of their manufacturer, Germany. Berlin, however, has not yet given such consent.