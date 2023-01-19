Facts

16:44 19.01.2023

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

The death toll from Russia's missile attack on a multi-apartment building in Dnipro has grown to 46 people, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"According to the latest updates, the Russian missile that hit a multi-apartment building in Dnipro claimed 46 lives. Eleven people are yet to be identified, and the same number of people are missing. The identification procedures continue," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Eighty people suffered injuries. Some 24 injured remain in hospitals under medical supervision. Three people, including a 9-year-old girl, are in serious condition," Reznichenko said.

It was reported earlier that 45 people were killed and eleven went missing after the enemy missile strike on January 14.

