Facts

13:45 19.01.2023

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the adoption by the European Parliament on Thursday of a resolution on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"I welcome the adoption of the European Parliament's resolution on the establishment of a Special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. I call on all our partners to support such a tribunal. Russia must be held accountable for its war of aggression and justice must prevail," Zelensky said on Twitter.

