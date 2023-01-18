Facts

20:09 18.01.2023

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

1 min read
Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba declared the unacceptability of lifting sanctions against Vladimir Putin's associates and called for making the tenth package of sanctions stronger and more effective.

“Hungary's proposals to lift sanctions against nine Putin associates are unacceptable. Instead, the 10th EU sanctions package should hit Russia and its war chest harder: severe sanctions on missile/drone industry, individuals, energy, banks, media and ICT, plus new sanctions on Iran,” Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

The introduction of the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia was announced on January 17 by head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. According to her, the tenth package will mainly focus on closing loopholes, ending circumventions [of sanctions] and have huge consequences for those who circumvent EU sanctions.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

20:10 18.01.2023
Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

19:45 16.01.2023
Those, wishing to obtain Russian citizenship, offered to enroll in Russian army for this – AFU General Staff

Those, wishing to obtain Russian citizenship, offered to enroll in Russian army for this – AFU General Staff

19:37 16.01.2023
Russia preparing for ‘extreme breakthrough’ – Danilov

Russia preparing for ‘extreme breakthrough’ – Danilov

17:19 16.01.2023
Kuleba asks OSCE Chairman to pay careful attention to problem of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians

Kuleba asks OSCE Chairman to pay careful attention to problem of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians

09:31 16.01.2023
Zelensky signs decree imposing personal sanctions against 198 Russian cultural and media figures

Zelensky signs decree imposing personal sanctions against 198 Russian cultural and media figures

12:25 14.01.2023
Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

19:21 13.01.2023
Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:39 12.01.2023
Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

17:59 11.01.2023
Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

13:48 10.01.2023
EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

LATEST

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD