Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba declared the unacceptability of lifting sanctions against Vladimir Putin's associates and called for making the tenth package of sanctions stronger and more effective.

“Hungary's proposals to lift sanctions against nine Putin associates are unacceptable. Instead, the 10th EU sanctions package should hit Russia and its war chest harder: severe sanctions on missile/drone industry, individuals, energy, banks, media and ICT, plus new sanctions on Iran,” Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

The introduction of the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia was announced on January 17 by head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. According to her, the tenth package will mainly focus on closing loopholes, ending circumventions [of sanctions] and have huge consequences for those who circumvent EU sanctions.