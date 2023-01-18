Facts

13:08 18.01.2023

Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including three children – National Police

According to updated data, 16 people, including three children, died as a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Currently, according to updated information, 16 people died as a result of this air crash, three of the dead are children," spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine Maryana Reva said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported about 18 dead, three of them children.

