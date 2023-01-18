Facts

12:07 18.01.2023

Rescuers clearing rubble at site of Brovary helicopter crash, ceilings fell in one of kindergarten's sections – K.Tymoshenko

1 min read
Rescuers clearing rubble at site of Brovary helicopter crash, ceilings fell in one of kindergarten's sections – K.Tymoshenko

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue clearing debris at the site of the crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter on a kindergarten in Brovary, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Now the State Emergency Service continues its work on clearing the rubble. God forbid, of course, that there are no children or adults there, but still we are working quickly in order to get to the ceilings that fell in the kindergarten in one of the sections," Tymoshenko said during a conversation with reporters in Brovary on Wednesday.

He said at the moment it is known about 18 dead, including three children, as well as more than 20 injured, some of whom are now in intensive care.

The helicopter, according to Tymoshenko, flew on a business trip to one of the "hot spots."

All nine people on board died, the rest of the dead were children and adults who were in kindergarten.

Tags: #brovary

MORE ABOUT

19:30 18.01.2023
Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

18:05 18.01.2023
SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

17:57 18.01.2023
Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

17:03 18.01.2023
Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

13:46 18.01.2023
Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

13:08 18.01.2023
Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including three children – National Police

Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including three children – National Police

12:42 18.01.2023
As result of Brovary deadly helicopter crash at kindergarten building, windows in apartment building, three cars damaged – Emergency Service

As result of Brovary deadly helicopter crash at kindergarten building, windows in apartment building, three cars damaged – Emergency Service

11:50 18.01.2023
Shmyhal instructs to immediately create special group to investigate in detail all circumstances of Brovary helicopter crash

Shmyhal instructs to immediately create special group to investigate in detail all circumstances of Brovary helicopter crash

11:10 18.01.2023
Kyiv administration's head: Number of people killed in helicopter crash in Brovary rises to 18, of which three are children

Kyiv administration's head: Number of people killed in helicopter crash in Brovary rises to 18, of which three are children

10:24 18.01.2023
Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including two children, Interior Ministry's officials

Helicopter crash in Brovary kills 16 people, including two children, Interior Ministry's officials

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

LATEST

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD