Rescuers clearing rubble at site of Brovary helicopter crash, ceilings fell in one of kindergarten's sections – K.Tymoshenko

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue clearing debris at the site of the crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter on a kindergarten in Brovary, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Now the State Emergency Service continues its work on clearing the rubble. God forbid, of course, that there are no children or adults there, but still we are working quickly in order to get to the ceilings that fell in the kindergarten in one of the sections," Tymoshenko said during a conversation with reporters in Brovary on Wednesday.

He said at the moment it is known about 18 dead, including three children, as well as more than 20 injured, some of whom are now in intensive care.

The helicopter, according to Tymoshenko, flew on a business trip to one of the "hot spots."

All nine people on board died, the rest of the dead were children and adults who were in kindergarten.