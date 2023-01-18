Shmyhal instructs to immediately create special group to investigate in detail all circumstances of Brovary helicopter crash

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed to immediately set up a special group to investigate in detail all the circumstances of the helicopter crash in Brovary.

"Tragedy in Brovary. At least 18 people died as a result of a helicopter crash. Among them, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Enin, State Secretary of the Ministry Yuriy Lubkovych. A big loss for the government team and the entire state," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel.

The prime minister expressed condolences to the families of all the victims.

"I gave instructions to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy," Shmyhal said.