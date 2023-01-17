Facts

18:56 17.01.2023

Zelensky instructs to simplify, speed up receipt of assistance to victims of tragedy in Dnipro as much as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed to simplify and speed up the receipt of assistance to victims as a result of a Russian missile hitting a residential building in Dnipro.

As Zelensky said on his Telegram channel, he heard reports on the consequences of the tragedy on Tuesday.

So, at the moment, the removal of the rubble and the search and rescue operation has been completed. It is known about 45 dead, including six children. There are 79 people with injuries of various degrees of severity, including 16 children. In total, about 1,700 people lived in this high-rise building. Some 230 apartments were damaged in the house, 72 were completely destroyed.

“I instructed to simplify and speed up the provision of assistance to the victims so that people could start rebuilding their lives after this tragedy as soon as possible,” the president said.

Also, according to him, currently law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions to clarify all the circumstances and establish all those involved in Russia's crime against peaceful people of Ukraine.

“We will definitely find everyone who caused this terror. Everyone involved in this and other missile attacks against Ukraine will be found and held to account,” Zelensky said.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and others.

