Facts

12:25 14.01.2023

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

1 min read
Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

The Polish government has made an important decision on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, news about this will appear in January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“While everyone is focused on tanks, I want to mention Poland. That's what the Polish government decided, and this news will appear in January on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, and tanks in particular. This is even more important than Leopard,” he said during a conversation with journalist Vadym Karpyak, posted on Instagram on Friday.

As the Foreign Minister explained, today there are three big topics from the entire range of weapons nomenclature that remain “closed” - that is, there are no decisions on their provision to Ukraine: tanks, planes and long-range missiles.

“We are now objectively half a step away from solving the topic of tanks. The French inflicted, let's say, the ‘first blow’ on this wall from a light wheeled tank ... the French took the first step, then the Poles," Kuleba said.

Tags: #poland #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

17:59 11.01.2023
Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

15:47 09.01.2023
Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

10:58 06.01.2023
Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

16:14 05.01.2023
Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

14:34 04.01.2023
Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

14:08 04.01.2023
Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

16:25 03.01.2023
Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

13:53 03.01.2023
Heroes of Ukraine's liberation war appear, overshadow UPA – head of Polish President's Intl Policy Bureau

Heroes of Ukraine's liberation war appear, overshadow UPA – head of Polish President's Intl Policy Bureau

15:32 30.12.2022
Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU kill 530 aggressor’s military, six tanks, one air defense system – General Staff

Occupiers launch rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

LATEST

Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

Invaders launch 66 attacks at Kherson region in past 24 hours, three people injured – region’s head

Invaders preparing another massive missile strike on Ukraine - Dpty Commander of AFU Ground Forces

Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

Three civilians killed, nine wounded amid invaders’ shelling in three regions of Ukraine on Friday – President’s Office Dpty Head

AFU kill 530 aggressor’s military, six tanks, one air defense system – General Staff

Occupiers launch rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv

Italy already decides to transfer SAMP/T air defense battery to Ukraine – media

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

AD
AD
AD
AD