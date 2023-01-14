Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

The Polish government has made an important decision on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, news about this will appear in January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“While everyone is focused on tanks, I want to mention Poland. That's what the Polish government decided, and this news will appear in January on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, and tanks in particular. This is even more important than Leopard,” he said during a conversation with journalist Vadym Karpyak, posted on Instagram on Friday.

As the Foreign Minister explained, today there are three big topics from the entire range of weapons nomenclature that remain “closed” - that is, there are no decisions on their provision to Ukraine: tanks, planes and long-range missiles.

“We are now objectively half a step away from solving the topic of tanks. The French inflicted, let's say, the ‘first blow’ on this wall from a light wheeled tank ... the French took the first step, then the Poles," Kuleba said.