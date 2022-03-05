Facts

19:46 05.03.2022

Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

1 min read

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna, called on the international community to close the sky over Ukraine.

"Close the skies over Ukraine! Our children repeat today like a prayer when rockets and bombs fired from the Kremlin fly at them. They want to live, not die. Close the skies over Ukraine! Ukrainians are pleading along with millions of people around the world. Because that attacks on our nuclear power plants pose a nuclear threat to all of Europe," Tymoshenko said in a video message posted on Facebook.

According to her, a direct attack by the Russian army on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, tank strikes on nuclear reactors – "this is the eve of the Doomsday, all borders have been crossed, all bridges have been destroyed."

The politician noted that Ukraine is currently fighting for the values of all mankind and it vitally needs protection and assistance.

"There is a very imaginary boundary in the refusal to close the sky over Ukraine, separating concern for the world from weakness. We must live with honor, because today those who decide to close the sky over Ukraine are scared, but tomorrow it may simply not be," Tymoshenko summed up.

Tags: #tymoshenko #war #sky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:35 05.03.2022
City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

19:28 05.03.2022
Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

19:28 05.03.2022
Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

17:20 05.03.2022
Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

16:37 05.03.2022
Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

15:32 05.03.2022
Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

14:03 05.03.2022
Russian army conducts no active offensive operations, enemy makes only separate tactical movements to ensure supplies – Arestovych

Russian army conducts no active offensive operations, enemy makes only separate tactical movements to ensure supplies – Arestovych

12:36 05.03.2022
Broad majority of Americans support no-fly zone over Ukraine, what else needed to make decision – Zelensky

Broad majority of Americans support no-fly zone over Ukraine, what else needed to make decision – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Zelensky, US Congress reps discuss situation in Ukraine, threat to nuclear facilities

Arestovych calls on territorial defense of western regions to stop blocking transit on roads

PrivatBank transfers 28 bln dividends to national budget over 2021

Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

UNIQLO's parent company donates $10 mln, 200,000 clothes items to refugees from Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD