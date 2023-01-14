Facts

11:11 14.01.2023

Occupiers launch rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv

1 min read
The Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kyiv, Kyiv City Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel.

"There is a rocket attack on the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid siren is cancelled!" the message says.

Deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko clarified that the strikes were inflicted on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.

"A missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being clarified," he wrote on the Telegram.

Tags: #kyiv #rocket_attacks

