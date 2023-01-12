Kremlin keeps trying to drive wedge into intl support for Ukraine amid successful countering Russian aggression – Ukraine's MFA

The Kremlin does not stop trying to drive a wedge into international support for Ukraine amid successful opposition to Russia's aggression, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said, commenting on the words of Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, about the alleged growth in the West of irritation with corruption in Ukraine after inefficient use of foreign financial assistance.

"A classic thesis on the methodology of Russian propaganda. The Kremlin does not stop trying to drive a wedge into the international support of our state against the backdrop of successful opposition to Russian aggression. Earlier, Moscow also actively tried to discredit Western military aid by spreading insinuations about it falling into the hands of smugglers. They won't succeed," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

The spokesperson also recalled the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that in 2023 Ukraine will have a cascade of good news about the provision of both the latest weapons and new financial assistance.

"Our foreign partners are more determined than ever to ensure Ukraine's victory," he said.