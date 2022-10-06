USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

The United States has sent harsh signals to the Kremlin that the use of even tactical nuclear weapons will lead to the opening of the last destructive direction against the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says.

"If we evaluate this risk [of the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation] as a percentage, it is much less than anything. And this is confirmed, among other things, by our partners, both the United States and Great Britain. Moreover, we received clear signals from our partners, the White House at the highest level, that they also held certain consultations and sent fairly clear, fairly tough signals to the Kremlin that their use of even tactical nuclear weapons would lead to the opening of the last destructive direction in relation to Russia, and there would be no chance for Russia to return to the club of countries, with which at least someone shakes hands, and there would be corresponding harsh reactions," Reznikov said at a Forbes press conference "Without rose-colored glasses. Business and state during war" on Thursday.