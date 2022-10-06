Facts

14:23 06.10.2022

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

1 min read
USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

The United States has sent harsh signals to the Kremlin that the use of even tactical nuclear weapons will lead to the opening of the last destructive direction against the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says.

"If we evaluate this risk [of the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation] as a percentage, it is much less than anything. And this is confirmed, among other things, by our partners, both the United States and Great Britain. Moreover, we received clear signals from our partners, the White House at the highest level, that they also held certain consultations and sent fairly clear, fairly tough signals to the Kremlin that their use of even tactical nuclear weapons would lead to the opening of the last destructive direction in relation to Russia, and there would be no chance for Russia to return to the club of countries, with which at least someone shakes hands, and there would be corresponding harsh reactions," Reznikov said at a Forbes press conference "Without rose-colored glasses. Business and state during war" on Thursday.

Tags: #usa #kremlin

MORE ABOUT

17:57 03.10.2022
USA welcomes Ukraine's success in Lyman – media

USA welcomes Ukraine's success in Lyman – media

18:45 30.09.2022
USA sanctions dozens of Russian State Duma, Federation Council members – U.S. Treasury Dept

USA sanctions dozens of Russian State Duma, Federation Council members – U.S. Treasury Dept

16:09 30.09.2022
By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

09:59 29.09.2022
USA convinced Russia falsified results of pseudo-referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine - White House

USA convinced Russia falsified results of pseudo-referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine - White House

12:19 28.09.2022
US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

16:32 26.09.2022
U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

11:49 26.09.2022
Adviser to US President on mobilization in Russia: We continue to see our obligation being providing Ukraine all that it needs to be able to effectively defend itself

Adviser to US President on mobilization in Russia: We continue to see our obligation being providing Ukraine all that it needs to be able to effectively defend itself

12:43 24.09.2022
Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

11:36 23.09.2022
USA preparing to send new batch of ammunition to Ukraine

USA preparing to send new batch of ammunition to Ukraine

19:49 21.09.2022
Biden: USA provides unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 bln

Biden: USA provides unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

LATEST

Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% downed – AFU General Staff

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

Drills for sappers held in Vyshgorod district, sounds of explosions can be heard

Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

AD
AD
AD
AD