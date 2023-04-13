Facts

15:06 13.04.2023

Kremlin's ‘Russification’ campaign in Ukraine burning back into Russia itself – ISW

3 min read
Kremlin's ‘Russification’ campaign in Ukraine burning back into Russia itself – ISW

The Kremlin’s campaign of “Russification” in Ukraine is burning back into Russia itself as it continues to empower and amplify overtly nationalist voices and ideologies, the Institute for the Study of the War (ISW) has reported.

“The Kremlin’s campaign of ‘Russification’ in Ukraine is burning back into Russia itself as it continues to empower and amplify overtly nationalist voices and ideologies,” it is noted in the ISW report for April 12.

According to the analysts, “the war in Ukraine has empowered the most virulent voices in the information space to consolidate their ideology and project it both towards the Ukrainian people and towards non-Slavic minorities in Russia itself. This dynamic will likely escalate as the war continues and will outlive Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pervading the Russian domestic space for years to come.”

Russia is waging a campaign of deliberate "Russification" of Ukraine, aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity through a variety of military, social, economic, legal, bureaucratic and administrative measures. “The ideologies that underpin the basis of this ‘Russification’ also form the rhetorical backbone of the pro-war information space, which frequently mirrors its militarism with staunch Russian nationalism and intense xenophobia that is directed both at Ukraine and Ukrainian identity as well as at domestic minorities within Russia itself,” the institute stressed.

It is noteworthy that simultaneously with the pressure on the non-Russian population inside the country, the Russian authorities are militarily relying more and more on this part of Russian society. “These domestic-facing ramifications of “Russification” ironically continue to place the onus of the war effort on the communities that it marginalizes,” the ISW said. In this context, ISW cites an example when representatives of the authorities called on the military to specifically recruit migrants from Central Asia and the Caucasus who have received Russian citizenship, since these migrants have a constitutional duty to protect the country that accepted them.

Specialists of the Institute also pay attention to the tendency of glorification of the brutality of war. “The Russian nationalist community continues to glorify atrocities and advocate for the expansion of brutality. Russian milbloggers responded to widely circulated footage of a Russian soldier beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war,” the analysts say.

According to the institute, the Telegram channel associated with the Wagner PMC tried to justify the beheading, saying that both sides were committing cruel acts, and stated that this beheading would not be the last violent execution during the war.

“Russian forces’ continued use of such violent tactics and its support in the Russian information space undermines professionalism and discipline in the Russian military,” the ISW summed up.

Tags: #kremlin #russification

MORE ABOUT

18:26 01.03.2023
Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

12:36 12.01.2023
Kremlin keeps trying to drive wedge into intl support for Ukraine amid successful countering Russian aggression – Ukraine's MFA

Kremlin keeps trying to drive wedge into intl support for Ukraine amid successful countering Russian aggression – Ukraine's MFA

14:23 06.10.2022
USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

14:15 17.03.2022
Russia does not accept decision of international court of UN to stop aggression in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia does not accept decision of international court of UN to stop aggression in Ukraine - Kremlin

13:58 08.11.2021
Kremlin directs question about gas storage in Europe to Gazprom

Kremlin directs question about gas storage in Europe to Gazprom

09:31 12.04.2021
Merkel, Macron express wish to see Russia show more flexibility in Minsk peace process - Peskov

Merkel, Macron express wish to see Russia show more flexibility in Minsk peace process - Peskov

12:33 19.11.2018
Appointment of Russian rep as Interpol head will allow Kremlin to expand persecution of political opponents – Avakov

Appointment of Russian rep as Interpol head will allow Kremlin to expand persecution of political opponents – Avakov

12:23 19.11.2018
Ukraine presents report on Kremlin's relations with Islamic terrorists at NATO PA meeting – Friz

Ukraine presents report on Kremlin's relations with Islamic terrorists at NATO PA meeting – Friz

14:17 20.09.2018
Kremlin again trying to convince EU of Ukraine's inability to extend law on Donbas special status

Kremlin again trying to convince EU of Ukraine's inability to extend law on Donbas special status

11:08 22.08.2018
Kremlin holding keys to peace in Ukraine

Kremlin holding keys to peace in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

LATEST

Germany allows Poland to supply Ukraine with old fighter jets

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

Court in The Hague orders Russia to pay $5 bln in compensation for Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

CSD LAB medical laboratory opens partner laboratory offices in frontline regions of Ukraine

Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

AD
AD
AD
AD