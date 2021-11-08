Economy

13:58 08.11.2021

Kremlin directs question about gas storage in Europe to Gazprom

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has redirected to Gazprom a question about the filling of Gazprom gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, given reports that the company has abstained from booking additional gas piping capacities, but said that such actions do not contravene the relevant directive from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Journalists noted at Peskov's press briefing on Monday that Putin tasked Gazprom in October with increasing the amount of gas pumped into its storage facilities in Germany and Austria starting November 8, yet the company has not booked the capacities for pumping gas to Europe. Journalists concluded that the presidential order has not been fulfilled.

"You should ask Gazprom for explanations. It's Gazprom that is in daily contact with counterparties in European countries," Peskov said.

He gave a negative answer to a question whether the Kremlin thinks that Gazprom has been dodging fulfilling Putin's order.

Putin tasked Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller at a meeting on October 27 with increasing the amount of gas pumped into Gazprom storage facilities in Austria and Germany after filling storage facilities in Russia.

Tags: #kremlin #gazprom
