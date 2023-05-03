We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine did not attack Putin, and the Kremlin's accusations in this are connected with the fact that Russia has no victories.

"We are not attacking either Putin or Moscow. We are fighting on our own territory. We don't even have enough weapons for that. We did not attack Putin, we will leave it to the tribunal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Helsinki on Wednesday after a meeting of the heads of state and government of Ukraine and the Nordic countries

"Russia has no victories. He cannot motivate his society, his state. On the battlefield, the 2nd army of the world lost. They cannot occupy Ukraine. Now he needs to somehow motivate his people to move forward," Zelenskyy said.

"He [Putin] needs to do something drastic – now assassination attempts, then drones, then there were geese that bombed them. Everything will be solved simply – there is no need to intimidate anyone, but only to get out of our territory," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones on Tuesday night.