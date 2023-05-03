Podoliak: Ukraine didn’t attack Kremlin, goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine has not attacked the Kremlin or any other facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, the targets of the Ukrainian defense forces are exclusively Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine didn’t attack the Kremlin or any other objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. The goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Podoliak commented.

According to him, attacks on objects like the Kremlin absolutely neither solve any military tasks nor contribute to the preparation of a Ukrainian counter-offensive operation.

At the same time, the strategy of the Ukrainian military is to destroy the enemy's rear reserves in the occupied territories, which is absolutely consistent with international law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, which Ukraine continues to adhere to.

Also, Podoliak noted, the simultaneous statements of the Russian Federation about the alleged detention of a group of saboteurs in Crimea and alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin directly indicate that preparations are underway for specific provocations by the Russian Federation itself.

"This is a clear attempt to intercept the information initiative, to prepare an appropriate information background, to plunge societies, including Ukrainian, into negative expectations. The strategy of demoralization that the Russian Federation uses on the eve of the relevant actions of the Ukrainian armed forces is understandable, as well as an attempt to significantly reduce the extremely negative background to Russia after the constant shelling of civilian homes and civilian objects in Ukraine in recent days ...," he said.

"Thus, it is clear that, firstly, the Kremlin is pulling the attention of the world media from its acts of terrorism, and in the eyes of its own population justifies numerous war crimes in Ukraine. And, secondly, he tries to demoralize communities with shocking statements before the offensive actions of Ukraine," the adviser to the head of the President's Office summed up.