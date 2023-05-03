Facts

16:56 03.05.2023

Podoliak: Ukraine didn’t attack Kremlin, goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

2 min read
Podoliak: Ukraine didn’t attack Kremlin, goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine has not attacked the Kremlin or any other facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, the targets of the Ukrainian defense forces are exclusively Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine didn’t attack the Kremlin or any other objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. The goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Podoliak commented.

According to him, attacks on objects like the Kremlin absolutely neither solve any military tasks nor contribute to the preparation of a Ukrainian counter-offensive operation.

At the same time, the strategy of the Ukrainian military is to destroy the enemy's rear reserves in the occupied territories, which is absolutely consistent with international law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, which Ukraine continues to adhere to.

Also, Podoliak noted, the simultaneous statements of the Russian Federation about the alleged detention of a group of saboteurs in Crimea and alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin directly indicate that preparations are underway for specific provocations by the Russian Federation itself.

"This is a clear attempt to intercept the information initiative, to prepare an appropriate information background, to plunge societies, including Ukrainian, into negative expectations. The strategy of demoralization that the Russian Federation uses on the eve of the relevant actions of the Ukrainian armed forces is understandable, as well as an attempt to significantly reduce the extremely negative background to Russia after the constant shelling of civilian homes and civilian objects in Ukraine in recent days ...," he said.

"Thus, it is clear that, firstly, the Kremlin is pulling the attention of the world media from its acts of terrorism, and in the eyes of its own population justifies numerous war crimes in Ukraine. And, secondly, he tries to demoralize communities with shocking statements before the offensive actions of Ukraine," the adviser to the head of the President's Office summed up.

Tags: #kremlin #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

16:38 03.05.2023
Nikiforov: We have no information about night attacks on Kremlin

Nikiforov: We have no information about night attacks on Kremlin

17:40 24.04.2023
Podoliak: Ukraine needs weapons to destroy logistics, fortifications, not to strike at Moscow

Podoliak: Ukraine needs weapons to destroy logistics, fortifications, not to strike at Moscow

14:54 24.04.2023
Podoliak on Italian Defense Minister's statement: This is war of extermination, not mythical 'conflict'

Podoliak on Italian Defense Minister's statement: This is war of extermination, not mythical 'conflict'

15:06 13.04.2023
Kremlin's ‘Russification’ campaign in Ukraine burning back into Russia itself – ISW

Kremlin's ‘Russification’ campaign in Ukraine burning back into Russia itself – ISW

19:52 27.03.2023
One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

22:13 13.03.2023
IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

16:53 07.03.2023
Podoliak: Attack on A-50 aircraft is an anti-terrorist act

Podoliak: Attack on A-50 aircraft is an anti-terrorist act

18:26 01.03.2023
Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

13:46 21.02.2023
Putin shows there are no and will not be promising solutions – Podoliak

Putin shows there are no and will not be promising solutions – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

AD
AD
AD
AD