Nikiforov: We have no information about night attacks on Kremlin

Spokesman for the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov has said that Ukraine does not have any information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin.

"We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin, however, as President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has said numerous times, Ukraine directs all available means and forces at liberating its own territories, and not on attacking foreign territories," he said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

"The wording of the terrorist state are especially surprising. A terror acts is the destruction of the blocks of flats in Dnipro and Uman or a missile attack on the queue at the railway station in Kramatorsk, and many other tragedies. And what has happened in Moscow is obviously an attempt to aggravate the situation before May 9. It is a predictable act of our enemy," Nikiforov said.

As reported, on May 3, Moscow accused Ukraine of committing a drone attack on the Kremlin.