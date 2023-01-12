Ukraine, Italy to start new bilateral energy partnership – minister Haluschenko

Ukraine and Italy are planning to launch a new bilateral energy partnership that will contribute to the implementation of modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technologies and projects during the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported following an online meeting of Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and Italian Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

"Special thanks for the latest decision of the Italian government to provide EUR 10 million to help Ukraine. This is a substantial contribution to supporting our country in these hard times, when Russia does not stop its barbaric actions and shells the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine for more than three months," Haluschenko said.

He thanked the Italian side for the assistance provided to Ukraine for restoration and repair work.

In turn, Pichetto Fratin expressed full support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, assuring that Italy is committed to support Ukraine, including in matters of reconstruction and post-war reconstruction.

In particular, the Italian side expressed its readiness to cooperate in projects on de-carbonization, sustainable development and energy efficiency.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed an initiative to sign a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen the interaction of both ministries in achieving the goals of climate neutrality and implementing sustainable development projects.