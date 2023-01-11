Zelensky speaks in favor of accelerating Ukraine's integration into NATO following example of Sweden, Finland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in favor of accelerating the country's integration into NATO.

"The decision of NATO members to accelerate the integration of Ukraine into the Alliance would be most effective and in line with reality and our defense potential, as was the case with Sweden and Finland," he said at a press conference following talks with the presidents of Poland and Lithuania in Lviv on Wednesday.

"Today, just support for Ukraine from NATO colleagues and just support in the form of rhetoric is not enough. Not enough to motivate our nation, motivate our defenders. We need steps forward. We are looking forward to powerful steps in Vilnius at the NATO summit," Zelensky said.

He also noted that decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine are made within the framework of the Lublin Triangle.

"This proves once again how important cooperation between our states is," he said.

"The focus was on safety. I informed about the situation on the front line, about Russia's preparations for a new escalation at the front. We will respond. The main thing is that any escalation should bring the end of the terrorist state closer," Zelensky said.

"Considerable attention was paid to our further integration into the EU and NATO. We are preparing for the Ukraine-EU summit and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, which should take place, we hope, already this year," the head of state said.

He also thanked the presidents of Poland and Lithuania for supporting "our people who today have found a temporary home and shelter in your land. The Ukrainian people will always remember that you helped us in difficult times."