Facts

19:23 10.01.2023

Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

1 min read
Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter tell CNN.

According to CNN, the training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system.

Fort Sill is one of the Army’s four basic training locations and home to the service’s field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.

The training for the Ukrainians on the complex system is expected to take “several months,” said Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

“I’m not going to be able to give you a specific timeframe for the completion of the training,” Cooper said Friday.

Tags: #usa #training #patriot

MORE ABOUT

20:59 10.01.2023
Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

11:12 07.01.2023
Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

08:57 07.01.2023
USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

12:02 06.01.2023
Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

09:34 06.01.2023
USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

15:34 05.01.2023
U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

12:54 05.01.2023
Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

12:24 04.01.2023
Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

20:05 30.12.2022
General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

10:37 30.12.2022
USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky invites Ireland to join implementation of Peace Formula

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

LATEST

Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

Zelensky invites Ireland to join implementation of Peace Formula

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

Kuleba after his visit with Baerbock to Kharkiv: I have no doubt about further military assistance from Germany

Enemy launches five air strikes, 30 military clashes occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours – AFU Eastern Group

AD
AD
AD
AD