11:40 11.04.2025

Healy, Pistorius open 27th Ramstein meeting

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the Ramstein format) is being held in Brussels under the joint German-British chairmanship, chaired by British Defense Minister John Healy and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The meeting is attended by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Earlier, Umerov, who is in Brussels, said that the main issue that will be considered at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Friday will be the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, a political decision is needed to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. He emphasized that a political decision is needed to supply these systems to protect our cities and villages and the lives of our people, primarily from the threat of Russian ballistic weapons.

14:58 10.04.2025
U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to participate in Ramstein meeting via video call

16:33 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy tells what to be discussed at Ramstein

18:18 08.10.2024
Biden postpones trip to Germany this week due to Hurricane Milton – White House

09:53 21.05.2024
NATO countries supported Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems – Ministry of Defense

15:36 22.04.2024
Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

14:45 11.10.2023
Austin on Ramstein announces work with allies on other 'coalitions' for military support of Ukraine

12:37 20.09.2023
Umerov, Austin discuss needs of Ukrainian forces, security guarantees for Ukraine at Ramstein

11:28 20.09.2023
Umerov sums up first results of Ramstein meeting

18:36 19.09.2023
Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

18:10 19.09.2023
Estonia, Luxembourg, Ukraine create IT coalition in Ramstein framework to support Ukrainian forces

