Healy, Pistorius open 27th Ramstein meeting

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the Ramstein format) is being held in Brussels under the joint German-British chairmanship, chaired by British Defense Minister John Healy and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The meeting is attended by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Earlier, Umerov, who is in Brussels, said that the main issue that will be considered at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Friday will be the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, a political decision is needed to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. He emphasized that a political decision is needed to supply these systems to protect our cities and villages and the lives of our people, primarily from the threat of Russian ballistic weapons.