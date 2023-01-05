Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

The National Atomic Energy Agency of Poland is ready to supply Ukraine with equipment for creating an independent automated system of radiation monitoring.

According to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Acting President of the National Atomic Energy Agency of Poland Andrzej Glowacki said this during an online meeting with Acting Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine Oleh Korikov on Thursday.

"Acting President of the National Atomic Energy Agency Andrzej Glowacki assured of the interest and readiness to supply equipment for the creation of such a system in Ukraine," the state inspectorate said.

A similar system successfully operates in Poland, providing the state regulator with necessary data about the radiation state in the territory of the country, it said.