Facts

14:09 05.01.2023

Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"The day began with a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander. Three important points. First, we analyze the situation on the front line. Second: we calculate all possible further steps of the enemy. Third, we keep under control the provision of the army with ammunition and equipment, including drones - both reconnaissance and strike ones," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

