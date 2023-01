One person was injured as a result of a missile attack by Russian invaders on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region on Tuesday, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Kramatorsk. Missile attack on the city. An employee of the brigade for the repair of power grids operating on site was injured. The information is being specified," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.