Facts

11:42 03.01.2023

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces are unlikely to succeed near Bakhmut in the coming weeks, the British Ministry of Defense reports, citing intelligence data.

"In mid-December, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces likely increased the frequency of their infantry assaults around the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut. However, many of these operations were poorly supported. Over the last ten days, Ukraine has committed significant reinforcements to defend the sector and the frequency of Russian assaults have likely reduced from the peak in mid-December. Both sides have suffered high casualties," according to a report on Twitter.

It is noted that at the moment Russian offensive operations in this area are carried out only at the level of a platoon or squad.

"It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks," the report notes.

Tags: #bakhmut #british_intelligence

