Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Concept for Transforming the Military Education System in Ukraine Based on NATO Standards.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the Concept of Transforming the System of Military Education in Ukraine was approved, which is aimed at building a modern model of professional military education and taking into account new requirements for its quality based on NATO standards.

The List of higher educational institutions included in the unified system of military education and the Regulations on the training of military specialists in higher educational institutions of the unified system of military education were also recognized as invalid.