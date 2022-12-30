Facts

21:02 30.12.2022

Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

1 min read
Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Concept for Transforming the Military Education System in Ukraine Based on NATO Standards.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the Concept of Transforming the System of Military Education in Ukraine was approved, which is aimed at building a modern model of professional military education and taking into account new requirements for its quality based on NATO standards.

The List of higher educational institutions included in the unified system of military education and the Regulations on the training of military specialists in higher educational institutions of the unified system of military education were also recognized as invalid.

Tags: #military #education #standards

MORE ABOUT

20:05 30.12.2022
General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

17:45 28.12.2022
Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

15:03 24.12.2022
Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

12:43 23.12.2022
Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

10:37 22.12.2022
Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

09:26 22.12.2022
US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

19:54 21.12.2022
USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

19:48 15.12.2022
More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

09:03 07.12.2022
Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

18:21 10.11.2022
UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

LATEST

Ukraine terminates agreement with DPRK on establishing intergovt commission due to its support for Russia's armed aggression

Govt foresees verification of data on individuals based on data from public registers

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Shmyhal: Our strategic goal is to meet EU accession criteria by end of 2024

Moscow decides on next wave of mobilization from Jan 5, 2023 – Budanov

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch financial services in 2023 – minister

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

AD
AD
AD
AD