Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv region rises to two – local authorities

One of two men injured as a result of Russian missile strikes against Kharkiv region died on the way to hospital, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"According to the updates from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, regrettably, one of the injured men died in the ambulance vehicle. The second one was hospitalized," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Thus, the number of victims of the missile attack in the region rose to two.

Earlier, Syniehubov said that one man was killed and two more men were injured in the attack.