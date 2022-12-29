Facts

17:26 29.12.2022

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv region rises to two – local authorities

1 min read
Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv region rises to two – local authorities

One of two men injured as a result of Russian missile strikes against Kharkiv region died on the way to hospital, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"According to the updates from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, regrettably, one of the injured men died in the ambulance vehicle. The second one was hospitalized," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Thus, the number of victims of the missile attack in the region rose to two.

Earlier, Syniehubov said that one man was killed and two more men were injured in the attack.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

16:07 29.12.2022
Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

09:47 16.12.2022
Occupants inflict at least three blows on Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Occupants inflict at least three blows on Kharkiv region – Synehubov

11:23 18.11.2022
Number of war crimes registered since start of de-occupation measures in Kharkiv region exceeds 3,000 - police

Number of war crimes registered since start of de-occupation measures in Kharkiv region exceeds 3,000 - police

13:27 15.10.2022
One person died, one wounded in shelling, another one hits mine in past day in Kharkiv region

One person died, one wounded in shelling, another one hits mine in past day in Kharkiv region

18:19 04.10.2022
Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

15:59 04.10.2022
Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

18:42 03.10.2022
Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

16:32 03.10.2022
Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

16:13 01.10.2022
Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

15:25 01.10.2022
Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intel rep on explosions at Russian airfield in Engels: similar incidents likely to continue

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Chief of National Police about New Year's Eve: We'll set off fireworks after victory

LATEST

Air defense units destroy 21 missiles over Odesa region on Thurs, wreckage of one of them damages residential building - local governor

Dnipropetrovsk region sends 1.7 mln food packages to country's most war-affected regions – local head

Diesel generator supplied by Israeli Embassy delivered to Beryslav District Hospital – local authorities

Italian PM plans to visit Ukraine in late Feb

Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Zelensky signs laws on temporary preferential import of generators, Starlink

Ukraine's intel rep on explosions at Russian airfield in Engels: similar incidents likely to continue

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

Yermak on possibility of resuming Russian ammonia transit via Ukraine: Zelensky will never resolve this issue so that invaders get additional funds for war

Ukrainian soldiers advance 2.5 km towards Kreminna over week – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD