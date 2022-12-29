Facts

14:37 29.12.2022

Ukraine expects deliveries of advanced weapons – Budanov

Ukraine expects deliveries of advanced weapons – Budanov

 Ukraine is waiting for the delivery of advanced weapons, there are not enough resources to move forward in many areas, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the BBC.

According to the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia "is now completely at a dead end" having suffered very significant losses, and, in his opinion, the Kremlin decided to announce another mobilization of conscripts.

At the same time, Budanov said the Ukrainian Armed Forces still lack the resources to move forward in many areas.

"We cannot defeat them in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they. "We're very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons," he said.

