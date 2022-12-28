Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

According to the results of 2022, the forestry industry of Ukraine received a record revenue from the sale of products in the amount of UAH 23.5 billion, which is 3.1% higher than last year’s figures, the profit of industry enterprises amounted to UAH 1.3 billion (up 30%), and the amount of taxes and fees paid - UAH 8.9 billion (up 6.7%).

The head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, Yuriy Bolokhovets, said on Facebook the average salary of the department's employees has increased to UAH 20,000.

"Even during the war, we did not stop investments, which exceeded UAH 800 million. The main priority is to prevent the outbreak and extinguishing of forest fires. Observation towers with video surveillance, fire trucks and modules, 188 off-road vehicles for patrolling, 165 tractors, 12 units of specialized equipment (excavators, graders, etc.) necessary for the implementation of fire prevention measures, the construction of forest roads were bought," he wrote.

Also in 2022, the State Forestry Agency purchased the first two innovative forest planting machines, three forestry harvesters, a forwarder, and two skiders. Bolokhovets noted that for the first time in Ukraine, the entire technological cycle of the forest industry, from growing planting material to logging, can be provided with ultra-modern equipment. The department actively joined counteracting the energy crisis: three lines for the production of technological chips and five wood splitting complexes were purchased during the year.

The head of the department noted that this year the activities for the protection and reproduction of the state hunting fund have been preserved. However, hunting throughout Ukraine has been banned since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, so funds from users of the hunting grounds are temporarily not received.