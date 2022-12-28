Facts

20:22 28.12.2022

Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

2 min read
Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

According to the results of 2022, the forestry industry of Ukraine received a record revenue from the sale of products in the amount of UAH 23.5 billion, which is 3.1% higher than last year’s figures, the profit of industry enterprises amounted to UAH 1.3 billion (up 30%), and the amount of taxes and fees paid - UAH 8.9 billion (up 6.7%).

The head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, Yuriy Bolokhovets, said on Facebook the average salary of the department's employees has increased to UAH 20,000.

"Even during the war, we did not stop investments, which exceeded UAH 800 million. The main priority is to prevent the outbreak and extinguishing of forest fires. Observation towers with video surveillance, fire trucks and modules, 188 off-road vehicles for patrolling, 165 tractors, 12 units of specialized equipment (excavators, graders, etc.) necessary for the implementation of fire prevention measures, the construction of forest roads were bought," he wrote.

Also in 2022, the State Forestry Agency purchased the first two innovative forest planting machines, three forestry harvesters, a forwarder, and two skiders. Bolokhovets noted that for the first time in Ukraine, the entire technological cycle of the forest industry, from growing planting material to logging, can be provided with ultra-modern equipment. The department actively joined counteracting the energy crisis: three lines for the production of technological chips and five wood splitting complexes were purchased during the year.

The head of the department noted that this year the activities for the protection and reproduction of the state hunting fund have been preserved. However, hunting throughout Ukraine has been banned since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, so funds from users of the hunting grounds are temporarily not received.

Tags: #financial #indicators

MORE ABOUT

16:33 17.03.2022
French Foreign Minister confirms allocation of financial aid to Ukraine for EUR300 mln

French Foreign Minister confirms allocation of financial aid to Ukraine for EUR300 mln

15:24 17.03.2022
European Council President Michel: important to support Ukraine financially, necessary to hold donor conference for its restoration

European Council President Michel: important to support Ukraine financially, necessary to hold donor conference for its restoration

11:21 15.03.2022
Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

19:45 11.03.2022
Ukraine receives EUR 711.8 mln from intl partners in one week

Ukraine receives EUR 711.8 mln from intl partners in one week

21:23 05.03.2022
EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

18:19 03.03.2022
EUR 600 mln of EU macro-financial assistance to arrive in Ukraine within a week – Finance Ministry

EUR 600 mln of EU macro-financial assistance to arrive in Ukraine within a week – Finance Ministry

15:29 03.03.2022
EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

10:43 03.03.2022
EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

17:14 02.03.2022
Polish premier initiates EUR100 bln recovery plan for Ukraine

Polish premier initiates EUR100 bln recovery plan for Ukraine

09:47 02.03.2022
IMF may consider Ukraine's request for Rapid Financing Instrument next week, World Bank preparing $3 bln package of support

IMF may consider Ukraine's request for Rapid Financing Instrument next week, World Bank preparing $3 bln package of support

AD

HOT NEWS

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

SBU blocks assets of Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD