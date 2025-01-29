Trump administration lifts freeze on federal financial aid – media

The Trump administration has lifted the freeze on federal financial aid, which has led to the suspension of several humanitarian programs, CNN said.

"The White House Office of Management and Budget has rescinded the federal aid freeze, according to a memo obtained by CNN from a Trump administration official," CNN said in a statement on its website.

"OMB Memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have questions about implementing the President's Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel," the memo reads.