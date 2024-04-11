Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA group of companies, and Meest Express increased revenues from the provision of postal and courier services in 2023, while Ukrposhta reduced this figure, follows from the presentation during the annual conference of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services on Thursday.

It is clarified that Nova Poshta in 2023 increased revenues from the provision of postal and courier services by 38% - to UAH 27.7 billion, while Ukrposhta decreased by 47% - to UAH 1.9 billion.

The third largest postal operator, Meest Express, increased its income from postal and courier services by 40% in 2023, to UAH 500 million.

In addition, Nova Poshta last year increased the number of postal items by 25% - to 388.6 million pieces, Ukrposhta - by 14%, to 137.5 million pieces, Meest Express - by 2.8 times, up to 18.4 million units.

In total, operators sent 544.6 million items in 2023, which is 22% more than a year earlier. Of this amount, 525.9 million parcels were sent domestically, and 18.7 million internationally.