Facts

19:49 11.04.2024

Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

1 min read
Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA group of companies, and Meest Express increased revenues from the provision of postal and courier services in 2023, while Ukrposhta reduced this figure, follows from the presentation during the annual conference of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services on Thursday.

It is clarified that Nova Poshta in 2023 increased revenues from the provision of postal and courier services by 38% - to UAH 27.7 billion, while Ukrposhta decreased by 47% - to UAH 1.9 billion.

The third largest postal operator, Meest Express, increased its income from postal and courier services by 40% in 2023, to UAH 500 million.

In addition, Nova Poshta last year increased the number of postal items by 25% - to 388.6 million pieces, Ukrposhta - by 14%, to 137.5 million pieces, Meest Express - by 2.8 times, up to 18.4 million units.

In total, operators sent 544.6 million items in 2023, which is 22% more than a year earlier. Of this amount, 525.9 million parcels were sent domestically, and 18.7 million internationally.

Tags: #financial #operators #postal #indicators

MORE ABOUT

20:17 26.03.2024
Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

19:44 13.03.2024
EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

20:54 16.01.2024
Orban not against EU’s financial assistance to Ukraine, but against allocating EUR 50 bln four years ahead

Orban not against EU’s financial assistance to Ukraine, but against allocating EUR 50 bln four years ahead

20:58 28.12.2023
Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

19:37 08.11.2023
Pilot project of school of UAV operators for teenagers starts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Pilot project of school of UAV operators for teenagers starts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

20:28 24.10.2023
NBU proposes to discuss unified requirements for licensing documents in nonbank financial services market

NBU proposes to discuss unified requirements for licensing documents in nonbank financial services market

20:03 20.10.2023
Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant sees profit of UAH 847,000 in H1 2023 versus significant loss y-o-y

Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant sees profit of UAH 847,000 in H1 2023 versus significant loss y-o-y

20:29 06.10.2023
Netherlands allocate EUR 100 mln in new assistance package to Ukraine

Netherlands allocate EUR 100 mln in new assistance package to Ukraine

20:44 28.09.2023
Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

19:17 14.08.2023
US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

LATEST

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

Mobilization law to help military leadership – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD
AD
AD
AD