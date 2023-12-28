Facts

20:58 28.12.2023

Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

1 min read
Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference in Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government will provide military support for Ukraine worth EUR 8 billion in 2024 and Berlin will continue to "campaign vigorously" for the adoption of the bigger EU aid package worth EUR 50 billion early next year.

"The EU will also continue its support for Ukraine, in any case. The EU-26 will of course also be able to act. But I don't want to speculate now on how such support could be organized. This also requires further consultation in Brussels," Wagner said.

Bloomberg also said that EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest's intransigence after talks over the EUR 50 billion ($55 billion) package for the government in Kyiv broke down at a summit in mid-December. A potential back-up option that has been floated is having member states funnel money to Kyiv outside of the EU budget process, an option Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signaled may be viable.

