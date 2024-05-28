Economy

19:11 28.05.2024

NBU takes enforcement action against 11 financial institutions

1 min read
NBU takes enforcement action against 11 financial institutions

 The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) cancelled the licenses of Amina-Leasing Gruaa LLC and Private Conversation LLC due to failure to comply with its decision.

As reported on the regulator's website, enforcement measures were taken due to failure to submit reports to the NBU for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2023. In this regard, on April 15, 2024, enforcement measures were applied to the companies in the form of a requirement to eliminate violations identified during supervision and to bring activities into compliance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation. The violations have not been corrected.

In addition, the NBU fined FC Goldana Plus LLC and EL-Fin LLC, and also applied a written clause to seven non-bank financial institutions for untimely submission of reports to the regulator for the fourth quarter of 2023. In particular, Ultra Finance LLC, Trans-Leasing Company LLC, FC Chamber of Appeals Commissioners LLC, Harmony Finance LLC, Pawnshop Platinum Treasures Melnychuk and Company, Vash Pawnshop LLC "Fin Market" and the company and the software "Lawnshop Credit Dvir LLC "Fortuna-2014" and the company are obliged to eliminate the violations by June 27.

Tags: #financial #measures #nbu #institutions

MORE ABOUT

13:58 06.05.2024
Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

11:03 06.05.2024
NBU develops alternative scenario in case of higher security risks with GDP growth in 2025 by 3.3%

NBU develops alternative scenario in case of higher security risks with GDP growth in 2025 by 3.3%

21:01 03.05.2024
NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

10:09 03.05.2024
NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

16:21 30.04.2024
NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

19:49 11.04.2024
Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

19:28 09.04.2024
Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

17:56 02.04.2024
Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

14:59 27.03.2024
Hryvnia exchange rate to all currencies to be set daily, dollar reference rate to be supplemented by euro rate – NBU

Hryvnia exchange rate to all currencies to be set daily, dollar reference rate to be supplemented by euro rate – NBU

20:17 26.03.2024
Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

LATEST

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

In Allo network, purchases on credit exceed pre-war 2021 figures

Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

AMCU fines Transoilgaz, Karpatynaftotrade for total of UAH 680,000

AD
AD
AD
AD