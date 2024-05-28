NBU takes enforcement action against 11 financial institutions

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) cancelled the licenses of Amina-Leasing Gruaa LLC and Private Conversation LLC due to failure to comply with its decision.

As reported on the regulator's website, enforcement measures were taken due to failure to submit reports to the NBU for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2023. In this regard, on April 15, 2024, enforcement measures were applied to the companies in the form of a requirement to eliminate violations identified during supervision and to bring activities into compliance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation. The violations have not been corrected.

In addition, the NBU fined FC Goldana Plus LLC and EL-Fin LLC, and also applied a written clause to seven non-bank financial institutions for untimely submission of reports to the regulator for the fourth quarter of 2023. In particular, Ultra Finance LLC, Trans-Leasing Company LLC, FC Chamber of Appeals Commissioners LLC, Harmony Finance LLC, Pawnshop Platinum Treasures Melnychuk and Company, Vash Pawnshop LLC "Fin Market" and the company and the software "Lawnshop Credit Dvir LLC "Fortuna-2014" and the company are obliged to eliminate the violations by June 27.