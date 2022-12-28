Facts

20:21 28.12.2022

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

Almost EUR 87 million of Russian and Belarusian companies have now been frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry said, citing data from the Financial Crimes Investigation Service (FCIS).

The money includes EUR 77.88 million belonging to Russian companies and EUR 8.9 million belonging to Belarusian companies.

As of December 20, the FCIS sanctioned 16 legal entities and individuals, freezing the funds of nine enterprises from Russia and six companies and one individual from Belarus.

Among the sanctioned companies, the ministry mentioned Inter RAO Lietuva, Lifosa, Eurochem Logistics International, PhosAgro Baltic, Vydmantai Wind Park, IDS Borjomi Europe, and some others.

